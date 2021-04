COVID surge: Occupy beds only in emergency, appeals Delhi CM

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on April 11 appealed Delhiites to occupy beds only if there in an emergency situation amid COVID cases continue to surge in the national capital.

"Occupy beds only if there is an emergency.

I am not in favour of lockdown but shortage of beds and failure in hospital management will leave us with no option," he said.

National capital has reported around 10,700 cases in last 24 hours.