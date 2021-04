COVID: Delhi Health Minister appeals Centre for more ICU beds

As Delhi continues to bear the brunt of COVID, Health Minister Satyendar Jain admitted the crisis of ICU beds in the hospitals and demanded for more ICU beds from the Centre.

"There is a crisis of ICU beds.

We have made a request to the Centre, I think they will give us 700-800 ICU beds soon.

We have demanded 7000 beds in Central government-run hospitals, they have given us around 2000," said Health Minister Jain.