Facing South Florida: Remembering Alcee Hastings

Rep.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz spoke with Jim DeFede about the passing of longtime South Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings, who she regards as a mentor and a pillar of the community.
Rep.
Debbie Wasserman Schultz spoke with Jim DeFede about the passing of longtime South Florida Congressman Alcee Hastings, who she regards as a mentor and a pillar of the community.
Remembering Alcee Hastings
CBS4's Joan Murray has more on the respects paid to Hastings, who died at the age of 84. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3upm2Pk