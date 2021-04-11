Vaccines in numbers: UK closes in on 7.5 million second dose jabs

Government data up to April 10 shows that 7,466,540 second doses of the coronavirus vaccine have now been administered across the UK, an increase of 475,230 on the previous day.
Minnesota Vaccine Progress
KIMT
Preventing another surge
Government data up to April 10 shows that 7,466,540 second doses of the coronavirus vaccine have now been administered across the UK, an increase of 475,230 on the previous day.
Preventing another surge
Government data up to April 9 shows that 6,991,310 second doses of the coronavirus vaccine have now been administered across the..