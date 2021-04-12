Candle roadshow: Why Mamata held unique rally after Cooch Behar violence

West Bengal chief minister held a unique roadshow amid polls.
Mamata Banerjee held a candle while campaigning in Bardhaman.
The TMC chief was on a wheelchair due to an injury in her leg.
The candle roadshow was held a day after the violence in Cooch Behar.
Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar saw violence and deaths on April 10.
Amid voting, a mob allegedly attacked CISF personnel at booth.
Four were killed after CISF soldiers claimed to have fired in self-defence.
In another incident, an 18-yr-old voter was killed amid clashes.
Mamata Banerjee termed the Cooch Behar incident 'genocide'.
Watch the full video for more.