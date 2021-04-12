‘Maharashtra Covid-19 task force in favour of lockdown’: Cabinet Minister

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh said that a lockdown may be impending in the state.

His comments come after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with state Covid-19 Task Force representatives amid an increase in coronavirus infections and deaths.

The task force discussed imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.

"In today's meeting with the state Covid-19 Task Force, everyone was of the view to impose lockdown in the state," said Shaikh.

The Minister said that some were of view that the lockdown must be for two weeks and some in favour of three weeks.

