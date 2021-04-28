'Maharashtra lockdown will be extended by 15 days': Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Covid lockdown is likely to be extended in Maharashtra for another 15 days until May 15.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state Cabinet has taken an in-principle decision in this regard.

"Covid-19 situation seems to have stabilised to some extent in the state.

Today, the number (of daily cases) is 60,000-plus, there is some stability.

We had earlier predicted that (daily) cases may go beyond 70,000.

The issue of extending lockdown was discussed at the state Cabinet meeting.

All ministers unanimously said it should be extended to break transmission chain.

The lockdown across Maharashtra is likely to be extended by 15 days," He said.

The strict curbs on people's movement and other activities are in force since April 14.

Essential services have been exempted from the curbs that were to end on April 30.