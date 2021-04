Locals defy COVID protocols in Moradabad, Kanpur

COVID infections are continuously increasing as second wave of coronavirus grips India.

Amid surge, people continue to flout COVID protocols in districts of Uttar Pradesh on the morning of April 12.

Locals defied social distancing norms in Moradabad's vegetable market.

People were seen without masks amid rising COVID scare.

Kanpur's flower market witnessed similar scenes as people thronged the market in large numbers.

People cited bizarre reasons for not following COVID guidelines.