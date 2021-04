Kumbh Mela 2021: Niranjani Akhada sadhus take holy dip in Haridwar

On the occasion of the second shahi snan in Kumbh, Niranjani Akhada sadhus took a holy dip in river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

Sadhus defy COVID SOPs during shahi snan.

General public was allowed to take a dip till 7am.

The first bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Uttarakhand reported 1,333 new cases on April 11, taking the active caseload to 1,08,812.