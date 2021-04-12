Louisville Vaccine Site

: LOUISVILLE IS EXPANDING IT'S VACCINE EFFORTS TO CARDINALS STADIUM... IT'LL BE THE LARGEST VACCINATION SITE IN THE STATE..

Thousands more kentuckians will be vaccinated, thanks to this site run by u of l health..which will be open from april 12 to may 28.

The goal is to vaccinate 24,000 people per week.

Getting to this point in vaccinating the population has been something health care professionals have been working towards "this really feels like you are making a true impact in stopping this as opposed to just reacting to the virus which is what we've been doing for so long."

After the site closes... vaccinations will move to smaller sites like doctors offices.