Shoppers return to Oxford Circus as restrictions eased

Shoppers returned to London's Oxford Street as Covid lockdown restrictions were eased across England.

Hairdressers, non-essential shops and pubs with beer gardens were allowed to reopen as stage two of the government's roadmap to lifting lockdown rules.

Report by Alibhaiz.

