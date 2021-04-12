Local COVID-19 vaccine data shows safety of shots

There's been concern about the vaccine and possible side effects.

But word from mosaic that they have had no patients experience any severe reactions to the shots.

Hospital staff saying this comes from the tens of thousands of patients they have administered vaccine to.

They do say that allergic reactions to covid-19 vaccines can happen, but they're exceedingly rare.

Statistics showing serious reactions like ana-phyl-axis happening in just 2 to 5 out of every million people vaccinated in the us.

For comparison such reactions occur a little more than one time out of a million doses of the flu vaccine administered..

Those working on the front lines say they've been fortunate with what few side effects they've seen.

(i'm not going to say that we haven't had a few reactions but again that number is small.

It's like 3, 2 or 3.

We've vaccinated 35,000 through our system that's not just st.

Joe when i say that.

That's albany, maryville and region h that' we've supported.

) the most serious symptom reported immediately after the shot so far has been dizziness.

And that is a common minor side effect that can happen with any of the three vaccines.

Other common symptoms are pain or swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, and chills.

The cdc recommends people talk to their doctors about taking over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort after getting vaccinated.