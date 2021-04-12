Theresa May praises Duke's unwavering commitment to Queen

Former prime minister Theresa May has praised the Duke of Edinburgh for his commitment to supporting the Queen, saying his "willingness to put himself second" would be his lasting legacy.

She said: "I know how important it is to have a husband who is a source of strength in times of trouble.

Prince Philip could have been enormously successful in his own right but he put his life to ensuring the success of his wife." Report by Alibhaiz.

