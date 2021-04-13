US consumer prices increased in March

Consumer prices for March rose 2.6% compared to the same month last year.
They were lifted by surging energy prices, including the cost of gasoline.
CNN’s Christine Romans reports
The US dollar index (DXY) rose after the latest US consumer inflation numbers. It rose to $92.26, which is slightly above last..
Why are gas prices going up? Officials say a rise in travel is one of the reasons.