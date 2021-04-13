Selena Gomez to Host Global Citizen’s ‘VAX Live’ Concert

Selena Gomez to Host Global Citizen’s ‘VAX Live’ Concert.

On April 13, Global Citizen’s announced their ‘VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ hosted by Selena Gomez.

.

The concert will encourage vaccine confidence and push for “equitable” distribution of the vaccines worldwide.

As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine.

We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans, via Press Release.

In a statement, Gomez said she was “honored” to host the “historic” event.

This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine ... and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn't felt possible in the past year.

I can't wait to be a part of it, Selena Gomez, via ‘People’.

‘VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ will be pre-taped and air on Saturday, May 8.

It will also be live-streamed via Global Citizen’s exclusive global streaming partner, YouTube.

.

The concert event will feature musical performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R