Scottish leaders face off in second TV debate

On screen credit 'Courtesy of STV.

Available for catch-up on STV Player'.

Max 60 seconds use.

Use within 24 hours.

The five Scottish party leaders face-off in a leaders debate.SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to re-elect her as First Minister in May’s Holyrood election – promising “strong leadership” through the rest of the Covid-19 pandemic and a second independence vote in its aftermath.Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said other issues such as tackling drug deaths, improving mental health care and increasing the number of police officers should take priority.Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie also disagreed that there should be another referendum in the next five years.