Minnesota Police Officer, Chief Resign After Deadly Shooting Of Daunte Wright

Resignations have been handed in after the deadly police-involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota.
His family was joined by members of George Floyd's family Tuesday to demand justice; Nancy Chen reports for CBS2.
Brooklyn Center Officer and
Police Chief Resign, Following Shooting of Daunte Wright.
Kim Potter shot and killed Daunte..
Police Chief Tim Gannon and Officer Kim Potter both resigned from their positions in the Minnesota city of Brooklyn Center after..