Queso Fundido with Chorizo

Today we are going to make caiso fundido, it's a super fast and easy recipe to make.

And one of the best things about it is that it is all made in a cast iron skillet.

So it's great for cooking over a grill or outside when you're camping and then you serve straight out of that.

It's a really good time.

Queso fundido is really just teresa with melted cheese and a little bit of beer.

And that's it.

There's variations to it.

You can use mexican cheeses.

It's sually a melty, mild cheese.

I'm going to make a condiment, a salsa over the top of it, almost like a pico to guile, but it's actually simpler even than doing that.

Simply just a few fresh herbs, some cilantro and oregano one tomato, one chili.

You can use half of a jalapeno, but i've chosen a serrano when you're working with chilies.

You want to be pretty quick when you're working with chilies.

Those oils can transfer to your face or your eyes.

They can be very painful and then a little bit of ginger.

One of my favorite things, perfect balance for adding that little extra something in cooking.

A pinch of salt, 'fini.

And we just set that to the side.

You don't need any olive oil or anything else to it.

It's just to put on top of that melted cheese to brighten it up.

We're ready to make the queso.

And it's just a few ingredients. We're going to start with some onion. Today, we're using a Tillamook medium cheddar and Monterey Jack.

Cheese that you can shred easily.

So we're just going to grate these cheeses.

Toss it with a little bit of salt to keep the cheese from clumping when melted together. We're going to add the beer and just bring that to a simmer right away.

It'll start to boil and then start sprinkling in the cheese.

Once the cheese melts, add the trio back to it.

If you want a little spicy, put in a little habanero sauce, we're going to add just a little mild, hot sauce to ours.

We'll put salsa over the top of it and then just serve it with some chips and plenty of beer.

There's our caiso fundido just grab a chip, have some fun with this one.

Dig in.

