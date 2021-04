Blood clots that caused pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution are extremely rare, experts say

According to the CDC, at least six people in the U.S. developed the severe blood clots, known as Cerebral Venous Sinus Thrombosis (CVST), after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which led to the decision to pause using the vaccine.

The condition is extremely rare even without a vaccine present, according to Dr. Michelle Barron with UC Health.