Army of the Dead Movie Trailer

Army of the Dead Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, Zack Snyder's Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.

When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who's now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it's with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.

With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.

With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

Directed by Zack Snyder starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighofer, Samantha Win, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada, Richard Cetrone, Michael Cassidy, Chelsea Edmundson, Steve Corona release date May 21, 2021 (on Netflix)