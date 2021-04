Class 10 students to be promoted on basis of internal assessment: Education Minister

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in a press conference informed that the government has decided to promote the Class 10 students on the basis of the internal assessment and postpone the examinations of Class 12th students.

For Class 10th students, he said, "if a student isn't satisfied with the assessment then he/she can appear for exam once the situation is normal."