Promote Class 12th students as well on basis of internal assessment: Sisodia to Centre

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on April 14 urged Union Government to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment just the way 10th class students have been given permission according to new circular by Education Ministry of India.

"I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. Like Class 10 students, I appeal to the govt to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment," said Delhi's Deputy CM.

"Board Exams for Class 10th cancelled and 12th postponed.

Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

Class 12th exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on 1st June by the Board," according to Education Ministry in view of rising COVID cases.