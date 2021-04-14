Watch: Lakhs of devotees gather for Ganga Aarti in Haridwar amid Covid scare

In Uttarakhand's Hardiwar, lakhs of devotees gathered at Hari Ki Pauri for Ganga Aarti.

This comes at a time when the country is undergoing another Covid wave.

Social distancing norms were flouted.

In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India (Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain) every four years.

Watch the full video for more details.