Will Mahakumbh be curtailed amid Covid scare? Mela official answers

The Kumbh Mela at Haridwar will continue and there is no information of it being curtailed, an official said on Wednesday.

Deepak Rawat, District Magistrate, Haridwar, and Kumbh Mela officer said the event used to begin in January but due to the COVID-19 situation, the state government decided to start it in April this time.

"The Centre's SOP said because of the situation, the duration would be reduced.

I have no information of it being curtailed," he said.

The state government said that till 6 pm, a staggering 13,51,631 devotees had taken a dip on what is considered one of the most auspicious days of the Kumbh.

