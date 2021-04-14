Media mocked me when I warned PM Modi about COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that last year, he and his party leaders collectively warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about COVID-19 virus and requested him to take action to save economy, small-scale industry and migrant labourers but media mocked him.

"Last year in Feb, all Congress leaders and I collectively said to PM that India is going to be affected by COVID.

You start preparing to save economy, migrant labourers and small-scale industry.

Press mocked me and said I am trying to scare people,' he said.