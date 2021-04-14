Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, April 15, 2021

April 14 is National Gardening Day

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:58s 0 shares 1 views
April 14 is National Gardening Day
April 14 is National Gardening Day

Today you have the perfect excuse to plant the seeds of a new hobby, or relish in the green thumb activity you have already picked.

April 14 is National Gardening Day.

CLASS.TODAY YOU HAVE THE PERFECTEXCUSE TO PLANT THE SEEDS OF ANEW HOBBY, OR RELISH IN THEGREEN THUMB ACTIVITY YOU HAVEALREADY PICKED.BECAUSE APRIL 14-TH ISNATIONAL GARDENING DAY.TO CELEBRATE - JUST GETYOUR HANDS DIRTY AND PLANT SOMEFLOWERS, FRUITS, PLANTS, ORVEGGIES.IF YOU DON’T HAVE A SPACETO DO THAT, TRY USING ACOMMUNITY GARDEN IN YOUR AREA.AS MANY GARDENERS KNOW,THE BENEFITS OF GARDENING COMEFROM MORE THAN THE PRODUCE.SPENDING TIME IN THEGARDEN ALSO PROVIDES PHYSICALACTIVITY AND AN OPPORTUNITY TOBE IN NATURE.YOU CAN ALSO JOIN OR STARTA GARDENING CLUBNO MATTER HOW YOUGARDEN....JUST GARDEN

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Priyanka Gandhi plucks tea leaves with other workers in Assam's Tezpur

Priyanka Gandhi plucks tea leaves with other workers in Assam's Tezpur

ANI
Houston Flooding Polluted Reefs More Than 100 Miles Offshore

Houston Flooding Polluted Reefs More Than 100 Miles Offshore

Eurasia Review

Kashmir, Covid and the Power of Forgetting

MENAFN.com

You might like