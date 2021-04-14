Officer Charged With 2nd-Degree Manslaughter in Daunte Wright Killing

Kim Potter, the officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minneapolis, has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The arrest comes a day after Potter resigned as a Brooklyn Center police officer.

With the charge, Potter will face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.

Former Police Chief Tim Gannon, who also resigned, claimed the shooting was a result of Potter mistaking her gun for a Taser.

Benjamin Crump, one of the Wright family's attorneys, released a statement in response to the charge.

While we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back, Attorney Benjamin Crump, via statement