Protests continue over fatal shooting of black man in Minnesota

A white former police officer faces her first court appearance over the fatal shooting of a black motorist in a suburb of Minneapolis, igniting four straight days of bitter conflict between protesters and officers.Kim Potter, 48, who quit her job on the Brooklyn Centre force two days after Daunte Wright’s death, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in what her chief said appeared to be a case of confusing her Taser weapon with her handgun.Many protesters and Mr Wright’s family members have rejected this, saying that either they do not believe it or that the incident reflects bias in policing, with Mr Wright ending up dead after being stopped for an expired car registration.Potter, a 26-year veteran, was training another officer at the time of the stop.

She was arrested on Tuesday and later freed after posting a 100,000-dollar (£72,000) bond.Mr Wright’s death came as the broader Minneapolis area in the state of Minnesota awaits the outcome of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the first of four officers charged over George Floyd’s death last year.