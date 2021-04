J&J COVID-19 vaccinations on pause

THERE HAVE NOT BEEN A LOT OFCASES OF THOSE BLOOD CLOTSCLOTS, NATIONWIDE OR WORLDWIDE.BUT STILL ENOUGH REASON TO SHUTDOWN DISTRIBUTION TO THE JOHNSONJOHNSON VACCINE HERE IN THESTATE AND WORLDWIDE NO CASESFOUND HERE IN MISSISSIPPI ANDTHAT RECENT DISCOVERY, BUT STILLNOW CONCERNED ABOUT THEPOSSIBILITY OF VACCINERELUCTANCY BECAUSE OF THOSEREPORTS.GAP COMMUNICATED WITH THOSEPROVIDERS NOT UTILIZE THOSEDOSES AND TO PUT A PAUSE ONADMINISTRATION UNTIL IN FACT WEGET ADDITIONAL DETAILS THE STATEOF MISSISSIPPI RAPIDLY SHUTTINGDOWN DISTRIBUTION OF THE JOHNSON& JOHNSON VACCINE AFTER SIXCASES OF REPORTED BLOOD CLOTS.6-13 DAYS AFTER GETTING THE SHOTSTATE HEALTH LEADERS CAUTIONTHAT THOSE ARE STILL SMALLNUMBERS.AND MORE SO WHEN YOU LOOK AT THEBREAKDOWN OF DOSES INMISSISSIPPI TODAY IN MISSISSIPPIOUR PROVIDERS AND THE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH HAVE ADMINISTERED1.477 MILLION DOSES TOTAL.OF THOSE ABOUT 42,000 DOSES HAVEBEEN JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANOTHER40,000 DOSES THAT HAVE BEENDISTRIBUTED IN STATE ARE NOW ONHOLD HEALTH OFFICIALS WORRYABOUT THE IMPACT.THE STOPPAGE WILL HAVE ONGETTING YOUNG PEOPLE AND THOSERELUCTANT OLDER PATIENTSVACCINATED.SOME FOLKS DID WANT A SINGLE MAXTHOSE VACCINE OR UNDERSTAND THATAND SO WE’LL JUST HAVE TO YOUKNOW, PEOPLE WERE WAIT.SOME FOLKS WERE WAITING ON THATAND IT MAY WELL BE THAT THEY’LLHAVE AVAILABILITY OF THIS IN THENEAR FUTURE, BUT WE WILL NEED TOMAKE SURE THAT WE GO AHEAD ANDGET PEOPLE ON THE TWO DOSESERIES AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.WE’VE GOT TO PROTECT AS MANYMISSISSIPPIANS AS WE CAN.HEALTH LEADERS SAY THE JOHNSON &JOHNSON DOSES ARE NOT ON RECALLACTUALLY THOSE SITES THAT DOHAVE THEM NOW IN OUR STATE ARETOLD TO SIMPLY HOLD ON TO THEMUNTIL THERE’S MORE GUIDANCE FROMTHE CDC AND THE FDA STILL SO FARTHE VAST MAJORITY OF VACCINEDOSES THAT HAVE BEEN AT PLACESLIKE THIS DISTRIBUTION SITE HEREAT TRUSTMARK HAD BEEN THE PFIZERAND MODERNA ONLY THOSE JOHNSON &JOHNSON SHOTS LARGELY SENT TOCLINICS IN THE STATE L