Capsized boat in gulf

Kennystudio intro: the search for survivors continued wednesday...after a seacorp vessel capsized in the gulf of mexico tuesday afternoon.

Her's what we know...so far.

Vo: the 129-foot seacorp lift boat capsized around 4:28 p.m...eight miles south of port fourchon with nineteen people on board...including three acadiana men who have not been found.family and friends have identified them as jay guevara of lafayette gregory walcott of abbeville and quinon pitre of the lawtell area.

Sot: we were able to pull six yesterday.

Two coast guard units were responsible for pulling two and then there were good samaritans in the area who were able to recover the other four.

There are thirteen others that we are still looking for.

Vo: the vessel left port fourchon at 1:30 p.m tuesday... lieutenant john edwards could't confirm bad weather was the cause...but he says it certainly played a factor.sot: at the time of the incident, the on-scene weather was 80 to 90 knot winds with 79 foot seas, certainly a very challenging maritime environment.vo: captain will watson says crews responded to distress calls and arrived within thirty minutes.

He says the vessel remains capsized as search efforts continue.sot: the vessel itself remains overturned on its side partially submerged and grounded in approximately 55 feet of water.vo: he says at this time...rescue efforts are the top priority and they are exhausting all resources to do so.sot: personnel accountability and safety of life is our top priority.

We are saturating the area with available resources to assist in the rescuing mission.

Kennywe reached out to seacorp who provided us with a statement...quote..."we are deeply saddened by the news of the vessel capsizing and are working closely with the coast guard and local authorities to support all efforts to locate our valued team members."...live in studio...kenny