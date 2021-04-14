Coastal Family Health Center educating community on STD Awareness Month

- the center for disease control- and prevention recognizes april- as national std awareness month- this awareness- provides an opportunity to rais- awareness about stds and- how they impact our lives.- to help raise awareness coastal- family health center- will be in the community- providing education,- awareness, tools, and support - for patients all- month long.

Their first stop wa- mississippi gulf coast- community college jackson count- campus where they - offered the students free hiv - test that allowed them to - get their results back in less- than one minute, on-site- prep information was available- along with games and- activities.

Will holt, special- populations program manger- breaks down the statistics of - mississippi.- - " we decided to come here to be one of the- schools that's we chose in- jackson county is due to jackso- county being- - - - number two in the state of- mississippi for it having the - highest the hiv and std - count jackson mississippi is- number one for the state of - mississippi" coastal offers a scope of - services for any patients - needing - information on hiv/aids and - stds.

On friday they will offer- the - same event at coastal family- health center's moss point- clinic.