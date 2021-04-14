Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, April 24, 2021

Coastal Family Health Center educating community on STD Awareness Month

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Coastal Family Health Center educating community on STD Awareness Month
Coastal Family Health Center educating community on STD Awareness Month

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes April as National STD Awareness Month.

- the center for disease control- and prevention recognizes april- as national std awareness month- this awareness- provides an opportunity to rais- awareness about stds and- how they impact our lives.- to help raise awareness coastal- family health center- will be in the community- providing education,- awareness, tools, and support - for patients all- month long.

Their first stop wa- mississippi gulf coast- community college jackson count- campus where they - offered the students free hiv - test that allowed them to - get their results back in less- than one minute, on-site- prep information was available- along with games and- activities.

Will holt, special- populations program manger- breaks down the statistics of - mississippi.- - " we decided to come here to be one of the- schools that's we chose in- jackson county is due to jackso- county being- - - - number two in the state of- mississippi for it having the - highest the hiv and std - count jackson mississippi is- number one for the state of - mississippi" coastal offers a scope of - services for any patients - needing - information on hiv/aids and - stds.

On friday they will offer- the - same event at coastal family- health center's moss point- clinic.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

You might like