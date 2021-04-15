Indiana Tech Sweeps Doubleheader with Grace at Parkview Field

Indiana Tech baseball earns the sweep over Grace highlighted by back-to-back homeruns in the second game from Spenser McGhee at Parkview Field.

Championship saturday at three... speaking of the warriors... tech baseball taking over parkview field for a mid-week doubleheader with grace today...game one... warriors up one and looking for more... alex vydick lays down the bunt... chris griffin boots it... and vydick reaches first on the error... later in the inning... jake ritson lifts a fly ball to center field... patrick danforth makes the grab... but it's deep enough to score vydick's courtesy runner alex mitchell..

Tech up two...next inning..

They add on a little insurance... jacob alvidrez bloops a single in to right field... christian de los santos scores....warriors go up three... they take game one 6-1... game two goes to tech as well..

10-1 the final there...