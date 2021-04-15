1pm Herd Immunity Poll 04.14.2021

ACCORDING TO RESULTS OF A NEW POLL... MANY KENTUCKIANS WHO DON'T PLAN TO GET VACCINATED SAY THEY ARE WILLING TO CHANGE THEIR MIND.

Know yet what kind of impact the johnson and johnson issue will have on people's confidence in vaccines.... but... according to results of a new poll... many kentuckians who don't plan to get vaccinated say they are willing to change their mind.

According to the poll conducted by the foundation for a healthy kentucky.... 71 percent of those surveyed say they were already vaccinated or planned to get vaccinated.

The foundation says that's encouraging news for the state's push to reach herd immunity... which means 70 to 85 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

Of those who have been... or plan to... get vaccinated... most were female... a democrat or independent.... and living in an urban community.

Of the 29-percent of kentuckians who said they probably... or definitely would not.... get the shot.... most were male... republican, and living in suburban or rural communities.

That mirrors the results of several nationwide polls.

However... the survey found many of those reluctant to get the vaccine said they could possibly change their minds... given time and additional information... which ben chandler... the president of the foundation for a healthy kentucky... sees as a major opportunity.

I think that's very good news and that is key, really key, to our chances of achieving and approaching herd immunity and getting back again to living our lives.

We need these folks to get there.