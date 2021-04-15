Lafayette reacts to Afghanistan troop withdraw.

In Lafayette, locals gave their reaction to the news.

On April 14, President Biden announced a plan to return American troops to Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

2,500 troops will begin to come home starting may first.

And while citizens are happy to see them home, they're concerned for what may happen in afghanistan.

Lafayette citizen jeff stallman shared his thoughts.

S: "there's a little bit of like being scared about what might happen you know, power vacuum, people taking power we don't necessarily want to take power but on the whole i'm happy with it because the war has been going on for a very long time."

The war began on october 7th, 2001.

Over the 20 years, the war goals have changed and evolved.

Stallman believes it doesn't make sense to stay any longer.

S:"we just have to recognize we've been there so long, and a lot of why we're there is the war on terror and i feel like the war on terror is going to continue no matter what we do, whether it's specifically in afghanistan or in other countries."

Fellow citizen dr. anna erwin is cautiously hopeful the troops can come home.

E:"i'm somewhat optimistic just because i think... there's just increased scrutiny of being there like financially speaking and for the people in afghanistan."

Despite any concerns, both stallman and erwin think it would be best to have the troops home.

E:"the full retrieval... um... would be great" s:"i feel pretty strongly that it would be nice if we removed the troops and that it's not really doing much for our interest or their interest at this point."

President biden's plan to bring an end to the war in afghanistan by september 11th is getting positive but hesitant here in lafayette.

2,500 troops