Drone footage shows police at the home of murdered tycoon Sir Richard Sutton

This drone footage taken at 8am today (Fri) shows police at the home of murdered tycoon Sir Richard Sutton.Officers in cars and a forensics van can be seen outside the sprawling country pile.Richard, 83, was pronounced dead at a his mansion near Gillingham, Dorset, at 9.15pm on Wednesday. A woman, in her 60s and believed to be his wife, was also stabbed and remains in a critical condition.The businessman and his family's wealth was valued at £301m in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.A 34-year-old man, from Gillingham, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.Dorset Police said the arrested man and the victims were known to each other.Sir Richard, who was number 435 in last year's Sunday Times Rich List, owned a string of top hotels.The baronet had an extensive property and farming portfolio.

