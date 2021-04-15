Man claiming to be press held to ground by US police on fourth night of Daunte Wright protest

A man claiming to be press was swarmed by US police and held to the ground.

Footage filmed on April 14 shows hundreds of people gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minneapolis for the fourth night of protest, to seek justice for Daunte Wright.

In the video, the man can be heard yelling over and over again: "Let me go!

I am press!" The protest was mostly peaceful but 24 people were arrested for rioting and curfew violations.