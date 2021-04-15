Lord Pickles: ‘Crothers case highlights number of anomalies’

Lord Pickles, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba), said the Bill Crothers case "highlights a number of anomalies" when it came to his watchdog vetting appointments by former ministers and senior officials.

Mr Crothers, a former head of Government procurement, began working for Greensill as a part-time adviser to the board in September 2015 - in a move approved by the Cabinet Office - but did not leave his role as Government Chief Commercial officer until November that year.

Report by Patelr.

