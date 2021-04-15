Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause Causing Complications

WRTV's Nikki DeMentri reports.
Since the FDA and the CDC paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we've seen mass vaccination sites switch to using Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine.
WRTV's Nikki DeMentri reports.
Since the FDA and the CDC paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we've seen mass vaccination sites switch to using Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine.
VACCINE.
Top U.S. health officials urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying U.S. regulators' pause on Johnson..
Shasta County Public Health has now received its doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.