Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, April 15, 2021

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause Causing Complications

Credit: RTV6 The Indy Channel
Duration: 03:05s 0 shares 1 views
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause Causing Complications
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause Causing Complications

WRTV's Nikki DeMentri reports.

Since the FDA and the CDC paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we've seen mass vaccination sites switch to using Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine.

VACCINE.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage