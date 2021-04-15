How to Be More Active at Your Desk Job

Desk jobs can be sedentary.What are quick, easy ways to remain activeduring the workday that still allow you tonail deadlines and show up for Zoom calls?.Plan walks into your day the sameas you plan meetings and lunch dates.Work stretches into your dayto help refresh your brain.If you work at home, have a two-songdance party every half hour or so.Every 20 minutes, look at something 20feet away for 20 seconds to avoid eye strain