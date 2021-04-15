Manipur remembers Subhas Chandra Bose on 77th anniversary of 'Flag Hoisting Day'

The 77th anniversary of 'Flag Hoisting Day' was observed at Indian National Army (INA) Martyrs' Memorial Complex on April 14.

During the event, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The function was jointly organized by the Department of Art and Culture, Government of Manipur, North Eastern Council (NEC), and Jawaharlal Nehru Manipuri Dance Academy, Imphal.Moirang, which is about 45 km from the state capital Imphal, was preferred as the headquarters of the INA led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after they liberated a part of Manipur from British rule and established a provincial independent government.