Covid surge: Why Kumbh, farmers’ protest, poll rallies must end immediately

As Covid cases continue to surge in the country, mass gatherings including the Kumbh Mela, farmers’ protest and poll rallies are now threatening to be super spreaders.

Over 1,700 people have tested positive in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela between April 10 to 14.

Meanwhile poll rallies also continue with very no adherence to social distancing & other Covid protocols.

These gatherings continue even as India’s daily tally of new infections of Covid-19 stopped just short of the 200,000 mark on Wednesday – taking the total number of infections to more than 14 million.

Watch the latest edition of Take 5 to understand why the government needs to immediately stop such events.