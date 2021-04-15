Jury in Kylr Yust murder trial continues deliberations

THE JURY DECIDING KYLRYUST'S FATE HAS YET TOCOME TO A DECISION --NEARLY 24 HOURS AFTERTHE CASE WAS TURNEDOVER TO THE JURY OF 12.THERE IS A LOT TO TALKABOUT AS THE JURYDELIBERATES --WE HAVE TEAMCOVERAGE --STARTING WITH 41 ACTIONNEWS ANCHOR CAITLINKNUTE --CAITLIN?ONE REASON IT COULD BETAKING LONGER?YOU HAVE WITNESSESWHO TESTIFIED YUSTCONFESSED.HE WAS THE LAST ONESEEN WITH BOTH GIRLS.BUT, THERE"S NO HARDEVIDENCE LINKING HIM TOTHEIR DEATHS.JOHN PICERNO // ATTORNEY"without any direct evidencelinkingKyler to this there may be somejurors that don't wanna pull thetrigger on a guilty verdict forhim 4:05so in my mind that's what Ibelievethe Chargers are weighingagainsteach other in this particularcase"AND NOW FOR MORE ONHOW THE DEFENSE TRIEDTO SWAY THE JURYDURING THE TRIAL --HERE'S 41 I-TEAMINVESTIGATOR ANDYALCOCK.ONE QUESTION YUST'SATTORNEYS RAISED INTHEIR OPENINGSTATEMENT WHEN THISTRIAL BEGAN IS IF KYLRYUST DIDN'T KILL THEGIRLS, WHO DID?YUST CLAIMED ON THEWITNESS STANDWEDNESDAY THE ANSWERTO THAT QUESTION IS HISHALF BROTHER JESSEPCARTER WHO HUNGHIMSELF IN JAIL.HERE'S WHAT YUST HADTO SAY WEDNESDAY WHENCONFRONTED BYPROSECUTOR JULIE TOLLEAND IT'S FOLLOWED BYKANSAS CITY POLICEDETECTIVE JASONFINDLEY'S TESTIMONYSATURDAY ABOUTCARTER'S INVOLVEMENT INTHE CASE."You must be most unlucky guy inthe world because you were thelastperson to be seen with twogirlfriendsmissing." "I'm unlucky becausebrother is a serial killer"Was Jessep Carter cooperative?""Yes." "Was there any reason toinvestigate him as a suspect?""No."WE LEARNED DURING THISTRIAL CARTER CALLLEDPOLICE ON YUST WHICHLED TO HIS ARREST FORTORCHING JESSICARUNIONS' VEHICLE --AND ULTIMATELY THEMURDER CHARGES HENOW FACES, CAITLIN.THANKS, ANDYNOW TO SARAH PLAKE --AND SARAH, THE KARAKOPETSKY AND JESSICARUNIONS' FAMILIES HAVEWAITIED YEARS FOR THISTRIAL.WHERE ARE THEYTONIGHT?RIGHT NOW THE FAMILIESARE WAITING IN ASEPARATE ROOM FOR THEJURY TO ANNOUNCE THEYHAVE A VERDICT..THE FAMILIES HAVEALWAYS BEEN EACHOTHER'S STRENGTHTHROUGHOUT THIS LONGPROCESS.THIS IS VIDEO FROM BACKIN 2017.BOTH GIRLS FAMILIESHAVE COME TO EVERYCOURT HEARING..

WE'RENOT JUST TALKING THEIRMOM AND DAD BUT THEIRGRANDPARENTS, AUNTS,UNCLES, FRIENDS,COUSINS.AND DURING THE TRIALWE'VE SEEN THE SAMESHOWING OF SUPPORT..PEOPLE WHO DIDN'T EVENKNOW THE GIRLS ARESITTING IN ON THE TRIAL.THE FAMILIES HAVEDECLINED INTERVIEWSSINCE THE COURTPROCEEDINGS FIRSTSTARTED A FEW YEARSAGO..

SAYING THEY JUSTWANT TO WAIT UNTIL THISWHOLE THING IS OVER.THEIR MESSAGE HASREMAINED THE SAMESINCE 2017:Jamie Runions // JESSICARUNIONS; MOM"Once we get justice our girlscan beat peace and that is what I wantforour girls.

They're not at peacerightnow, they're not.

Yes, they'vebefound but they're not at peace.Andso we can't be at peace unlesstheyare at peace, so we're going tobe avoice for them."Rhonda Beckford // KARAKOPETSKY'S MOM"They were just so much alikethat Ifeel they brought me and Jamietogether to go through thistogethand support each other.

I feelthey'rein heaven together."THE JURY HAS BEEN OUTFOR NEARLY 14 HOURS ATTHIS POINT..SARAH PLAKE 41 ACTIONNEWS.BACK TO YOU, DIA