Judge asked for calm before verdict in Kylr Yust trial read

INSIDE THE COURTROOM BRIANTHAT’S RIGHT, LAURA.AND THIS WAS JUST A DRAMATICNIGHT HERE THE JUDGE DEMANDEDCALM BEFORE THE VERDICT WAS READKELLER USED WAS IN A GRAY SUITFLANK.THREE ATTORNEYS THE JURY CAME INAND THEN HE WAS STANDING WHENTHE VERDICT WAS RIGHT TAKE ALOOK AT THIS VIDEO.YOU CAN SEE HIS REACTION THEREVERY CALM ALMOST EMOTIONLESS USEWAS FLAT AS HE STOOD THERE ASTHE WORDS THAT HE WAS GUILTY OFVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER ANDSECOND DEGREE MURDER HIS FINGERSWERE THEN STRETCHED OUT TO THETABLE ALMOST KIND OF HE BEGANTAPPING A BEAT AS IT WERE AS IFHE WASN’T REALLY PRESENT AT ALLTHE FAMILY OF COURSE OF THEVICTIMS.WAS SITTING THERE THEY WERECLENCHING EACH OTHER’S HANDS ANDHUGGING AND IT WAS A VERYEMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE FOR THEM.THE SENTENCING WILL BEGINPTOMORRTHE JURY COMES BACK TONIGHT.THE FAMILY MEMBERS HAVE BEENEXITING WE’VE BEEN ASKING IFTHERE’S ANY COMMENTS YOU CAN SEELOTS OF CARS HERE LEAVING THEPARKING LOT TONIGHT ALL OF THEFAMILY MEMBERS THAT APPEARS MAYHAVE BEEN INSTRUCTED NOT TOPCOMMENT.THERE’S STILL SENTENCING ANDTHINGS OF COURSE, THERE MAY BEAN APPEAL AS WELL.AND SO THAT IS ONE THING WE’VETRIED TO GET COMMENT FROM THETHE DEFENSE AS WELL AS FAMILYMEMBERS AND NONE HAVE BEEN ABLETO SPEAK TO US HERE TONIGHT.WE’RE WAITING TO HEAR FROM THEPROSECUTION WHO WAS VICTORIOUSAND WE’RE HOPIN