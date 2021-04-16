Equity indices end flat, Wipro gains 9%

Equity benchmark indices ended flat after a volatile session on Friday with investors staying on the sidelines as COVID-19 situation gets grimmer by the day.

The BSE SandP Sensex closed 28 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 48,832 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 36 points or 0.25 per cent to 14,618.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed Nifty pharma surging by 1.9 per cent, auto and IT by 1.1 per cent each, and metal by 0.8 per cent.

Among stocks, IT software major Wipro moved up by 9 per cent to Rs 469.45 per share after reporting 28 per cent y-o-y jump in net profit at Rs 2,972 crore for the quarter ended March.