Avlon: Here's what we know 100 days since the Capitol riot

It’s been 100 days since the US Capitol was attacked by a violent mob on January 6.
CNN’s John Avlon breaks down the knowns and unknowns of the day rioters breached one of the country’s most iconic buildings.
Pentagon officials took more than three hours to approve a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard troops to back up..