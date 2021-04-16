‘Violators may be arrested’: Delhi police’s warning ahead of weekend curfew amid Covid surge

Delhi police commissioner SN Shrivastava has warned people over the weekend curfew in the national capital.

He said that those who violate the restrictions put in place could even be arrested.

Shrivastava said that the Delhi police will enforce the restrictions strictly and added that essential services will be allowed to operate without any hassle.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the weekend curfew after a meeting with LG Anil Baijal.

The decision was taken in the wake of rising Covid cases in the capital.

Watch the full video for all the details.