ICSE Board exams for classes 10th and 12th postponed amid surge in Covid-19 | Oneindia News

The ICSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was today briefed about the efforts being made by the government to import medical grade oxygen.

Scam-accused billionaire Nirav Modi's extradition to India has been cleared by the British government.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel signed the extradition order on Thursday.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

Tamil Actor Vivekh is still in critical condition and will be observed closely for the next 48 years at the SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani.

