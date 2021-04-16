Google Earth Update Offers Dramatic Perspective on Climate Change

The update is the first significant change for the popular satellite imaging app.

Using the new feature, Timelapse.

Users can look at images of a particular site all the way back to 1985.

Pressing the play button allows users to watch how the site has changed over the decades.

Using Earth Engine, we combined more than 15 million satellite images from the past several decades collected by five different satellites, About Section of Google Earth's Timelapse, via IGN.

Google teamed up with Carnegie Mellon University's CREATE Lab to come up with a section called "Stories.".

In "Stories," users can focus on Urban Expansion, Changing Forests, Sources of Energy, Fragile Beauty or Warming Planet.

Each section highlights how human-caused climate change and expansion have impacted particular locations