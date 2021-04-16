'If I say run, you run.' CNN goes searching for Pablo Escobar's hippos.

After notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar died in 1993, his zoo’s hippos were left unattended and began reproducing around the Magdalena River in Colombia.

Today, these hippos are the topic of ongoing debate.

While they are destroying farmland and native ecosystems and posing a huge threat to the safety of locals, some say these animals are bringing tourism money into an impoverished region, boosting the local economy.

CNN Contributor Stefano Pozzebon travels to Hacienda Napoles, Escobar’s former estate, to search for these hippos and speak to residents who have been deeply impacted by their presence.