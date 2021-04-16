Mom hosting Prom

Celebrating despite the pandemic

Because of the pandemic ?

"* may teenage life milestones including the prom and graduation ?

"* have either been cancelled or changed.

One mom does not want to see her child miss out.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto has the story of this local mother who is throwing a prom for her daughter's senior class.

With the ongoing pandemic brings the cancellations large gatherings ?

"* one rochester mm wanted her kids to have some sense of normalcy for their senior year.

Stephanie lillis remembers a conversation with her daughter.

"she said i can miss my homecoming ?

"* i can do distance learning ?

"* but i don't want to miss my senior prom."

Earlier this year she called r?

"*p?

"*s to see what plan was for prom.

It was after spring break when lillis heard back from the district ?*- prom was not happening.

With support from her husband ?

"* se started calling venues and d?

"*js and was able to organize a prom of her own.

So students would be able to have an unforgettable night.

"i wanted everybody to have a senior prom experience ?

"* i just know that my daughter will remember this for many, many years to come ?

"* and hopefully not just our daughter but all these other students too... and i'm a big believer in paying it forward."

Lillis tells me they sold 90 percent of tickets within the first week ?

"* and they have to sell all 150 the date of the prom is may 8th ?

"*?

"* and all state and* guidelines will be in place.

To keep students safe ?

"* masks will be worn on the dance floor and there will be no buffet?

"* style dining.